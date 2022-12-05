Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,304

HasLab Deathsaurus Living-Metal-Destroying Cannon Unlocked



Continuing our updates for the HasLab Deathsaurus figure, we can now report that the project has passed 14k backers and the Living-Metal-Destroying Cannon has been unlocked! With around 7 days left, there is only one more tier left to achieve – the throne, which will unlock at 17k backers. If you’re interested in backing the project you can do so at the



