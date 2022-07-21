Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,633
San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel Official Images


Continuing with our San Diego Comic Con coverage, now we can share you the official images of Hasbro’s* Transformers reveal panel. We have HQ official stock images of the following figures: Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin Legacy Deluxe Blanker (Pointblank) Legacy Deluxe Crankcase Legacy Deluxe Dead End Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream Legacy Voyager Beast Wars Inferno Legacy Leader Transmetal 2 Megatron Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion &#038; Orion Pax (Pulse exclusive) See all the images attached to this news post, as well as a new turnaround video of the*Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion &#038; Orion Pax 2-pack, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 – Transformers Reveal Panel Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:19 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,370
Re: San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Transformers Reveal Panel Official Images
Wow, Hasbro's really trying to make us broke, lol. These look amazing.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.