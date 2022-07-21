Continuing with our San Diego Comic Con coverage, now we can share you the official images of Hasbro’s* Transformers reveal panel.
We have HQ official stock images of the following figures: Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin Legacy Deluxe Blanker (Pointblank) Legacy Deluxe Crankcase Legacy Deluxe Dead End Legacy Voyager Armada Starscream Legacy Voyager Beast Wars Inferno Legacy Leader Transmetal 2 Megatron Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax (Pulse exclusive) See all the images attached to this news post, as well as a new turnaround video of the*Legacy A Hero is Born: Alpha Trion & Orion Pax 2-pack, » Continue Reading.
The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 – Transformers Reveal Panel Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...