About a month ago, Hasbro held its annual Investor Day
and showcased several sneak peeks from the upcoming live-action movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Among the reveals was a rather blurry image of a Product Standee
for toys and licensed merchandise based on the aforementioned movie. Since then, we have managed to extract a better-quality version of the image. The image features Optimus Primal and other Transformers from the flick including Rhinox (?), Optimus Prime, Mirage (?), and Arcee. It also features a 3D-rendered version of Bumblebee which was spotted on a children’s t-shirt
