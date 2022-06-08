Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:00 AM
Super_Megatron
Better Quality Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Product Standee


About a month ago, Hasbro held its annual Investor Day and showcased several sneak peeks from the upcoming live-action movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Among the reveals was a rather blurry image of a Product Standee for toys and licensed merchandise based on the aforementioned movie. Since then, we have managed to extract a better-quality version of the image. The image features Optimus Primal and other Transformers from the flick including Rhinox (?), Optimus Prime, Mirage (?), and Arcee. It also features a 3D-rendered version of Bumblebee which was spotted on a children’s t-shirt. You can &#187; Continue Reading.

