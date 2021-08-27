We can report that the*Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus crowdfund
*has got new official pre-orders for South Korea. Daethsaurus is available in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Austria) via Hasbro Pulse, but some other countries are getting official pre-orders too. The official*Hasbro Korea Official Navel Store
has listed Deathsaurus for*230,000 Won which is $162.14 approximately. Korean fans now can back this project directly, following the official pre-orders in Australia and Hong Kong.
If you live in the US, don?t miss the chance to support the*Haslab Crowdfund Deathsaurus
*which has already got <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2022/11/01/haslab-deathsaurus-hits-50-funded-469106">50% of » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In South Korea
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...