Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,157
Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In South Korea


We can report that the*Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus crowdfund*has got new official pre-orders for South Korea. Daethsaurus is available in the US and Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Austria) via Hasbro Pulse, but some other countries are getting official pre-orders too. The official*Hasbro Korea Official Navel Store has listed Deathsaurus for*230,000 Won which is $162.14 approximately. Korean fans now can back this project directly, following the official pre-orders in Australia and Hong Kong. If you live in the US, don?t miss the chance to support the*Haslab Crowdfund Deathsaurus*which has already got <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2022/11/01/haslab-deathsaurus-hits-50-funded-469106">50% of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers HasLab Deathsaurus Pre-Orders Available In South Korea appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



