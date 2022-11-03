Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Core & Studio Series Wave 18 Voyager Out In Canada


We are catching up with some new Canada sightings of the recent days courtesy of friend site Cybertron.ca. First we have the new Legacy Core Bomb-Burst and Soundwave (re-release) which were spotted at a*a GameStop in Ontario by Cybertrno.ca member*FEZaid. Then we have the highly anticipated Studio Series SS 86-17 Voyager Ironhide which was found by Cybertno,.ca member*Dark Rage*also at Gamestop stores. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Core & Studio Series Wave 18 Voyager Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



