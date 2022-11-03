We are catching up with some new Canada sightings of the recent days courtesy of friend site Cybertron.ca.
First we have the new Legacy Core Bomb-Burst and Soundwave (re-release) which were spotted at a*a GameStop in Ontario by Cybertrno.ca member*FEZaid. Then we have the highly anticipated Studio Series SS 86-17 Voyager Ironhide which was found by Cybertno,.ca member*Dark Rage*also at Gamestop stores. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Legacy Wave 3 Core & Studio Series Wave 18 Voyager Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...