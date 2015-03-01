Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Happy St.Patricks Day Every1 :)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:18 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,632
Happy St.Patricks Day Every1 :)
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:05 PM   #2
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 876
Re: Happy St.Patricks Day Every1 :)
To you too. All nice figs, but that Devy is still impressive.
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:18 PM   #3
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,623
Re: Happy St.Patricks Day Every1 :)
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
Awesome! Same to you!
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
BOX Vtg 1984 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 Autobot JETFIRE Transformer JET FIRE 80s EUC
Transformers
BOX! Vtg 1986 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 Autobot ULTRA MAGNUS Transformer 80s EUC OG
Transformers
ONE 1980-83 AND FIVE 1985 TRANSFORMERS
Transformers
14 2004-2005 Hasbro Transformers Figures Cybertron Primus Supreme Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Beast Wars Lot Tigerhawk Terrorsaur Megatron
Transformers
Huge Transformers Lot (28) + Guns, Weapons & Accessories *Fully Functional*
Transformers
optimus prime lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.