Today, 04:38 PM
#
1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,631
Some POTP wave 2 available @ cmdstore.ca
Ya if you got money to waste then head here to check out Elita-1, Hun-gurr & Rodimus Unicronus:
http://www.cmdstore.ca/trgepoofpr.html
If you don't then you'll have to wait like the rest of us.
Xtreme987
Today, 04:51 PM
#
2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,621
Re: Some POTP wave 2 available @ cmdstore.ca
I'll wait but it's getting harder lol
__________________
Venomously Addicted Photography
wervenom on imgur
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
Today, 05:02 PM
#
3
cr3d1t
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 56
Re: Some POTP wave 2 available @ cmdstore.ca
At those stupid prices, I think you can wait
__________________
Sale Thread
|
Want Thread
|
Feedback Thread
cr3d1t
