TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 04


It’s our first international sightings round up after Christmas! It’s a quiet week but with great news for fans in New Zealand who now have the highly expected Studio Series 86 figures at retail. Also, collectors in Singapore can finally hunt the first wave of Kingdom Deluxes. Studio Series 86 Wave 1 Voyager In New Zealand *2005 Board member Inikalord found Studio Series 86 Cyclonus and Hot Rod at his*local Toyworld. Great news for lucky New Zealand fans! Kingdom Wave 1 Deluxe In Singapore *Via the Singapore Toys collectors TCSS*we can report that the first wave of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 04 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



