Figure King No. 275 Scans: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise & More

Courtesy of* Loopaza Mega Store *we have our usual doses of Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #275 features some new images and information of: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise & More This month we only have and 4 pages of Transformers content: Studio Series Releases For May 2021 – Transformers The Movie 1986*– We have images of the upcoming Studio Series SS-62 Scourge, SS-63 Blurr and SS-64 Grimlock & Wheelie for the Japanese market. Takara Tomy will release them as part of their regular Studio Series line and not as a sub-line like in the US.