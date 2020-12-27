Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King No. 275 Scans: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise & More


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #275 features some new images and information of: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise &#38; More This month we only have and 4 pages of Transformers content: Studio Series Releases For May 2021  Transformers The Movie 1986* We have images of the upcoming Studio Series SS-62 Scourge, SS-63 Blurr and SS-64 Grimlock &#38; Wheelie for the Japanese market. Takara Tomy will release them as part of their regular Studio Series line and not as a sub-line like in the US. Keep in mind that Takara &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 275 Scans: Studio Series 86, Kingdom, Earthrise & More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
