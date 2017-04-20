Yesterday, during the*Beijing International Film Festival, Paramount Pictures chairman Jim Gianopulos stated
that the company is making plans in China for the release of*Transformers: The Last Knight and the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the first movie. “There will be grand celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of the Transformers franchise in southern China’s Guangzhou city this summer,” said chairman of Paramount Pictures Jim Gianopulos. The 6 million votes in an online poll pointed to the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, as the location to mark the anniversary, unveiled Jim Gianopulos, the new Paramount Pictures chairman, and Megan Colligan, the » Continue Reading.
