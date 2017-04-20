Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,386
Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime vs Megatron Battlescene Art


Courtesy of our regular leaker at Weibo, we have with us a mysterious art work*for an unknown product involved with the*Transformers: The Last Knight toyline. The image features Optimus Prime and Megatron dueling it out on a location highly similar to what we’ve seen on the trailers with planet Earth in its background. There is also a third unidentified figure on the side of the structure just above the spot where Megatron’s blast hits. Regarding the image,*our best guesses would be a box art for a box set/play set or a store display endcap. What do you think this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Prime vs Megatron Battlescene Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
