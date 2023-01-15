Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Renegadecon Virtual 2023: New Transformers Tabletop Games To Be Announced


Renegade Game Studios is announcing its*Renegadecon Virtual 2023 schedule with a promise of brand-new Transformers tabletop games. Saturday, February 4th, 2023 12:00 PM PST Reveals: Transformers Tabletop Games See what new Transformers games are on the horizon! Join Jordan Gaeta, Jimmy Le, Bryan C.P. Steele, and Jason Keeley to hear more about the new Transformers games on the horizon! You can tune into Renegadecon Virtual 2023 via YouTube.

