Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Chance To Win A Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime Signed By Peter Cullen & Gold Elite Op
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,161
Chance To Win A Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime Signed By Peter Cullen & Gold Elite Op


Robosen Instagram*have just announced a contest for all fans to win some special editions of their*Auto-Converting Optimus Prime figures. You will have the chance to get one of the following prizes: Grand Prize: ONE (1) Peter Cullen-autographed Flagship Optimus Prime (the first original bigger release). First Prizes: There are nine first prizes available to be won. Each prize consists of one gold painted Elite Optimus Prime (the new one, smaller scale). You have 2 ways to participate. First, if you buy the new Elite Auto-Converting Optimus Prime from 10/25/22 to 12/31/22 via selected stores, you can upload &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Chance To Win A Robosen Flagship Optimus Prime Signed By Peter Cullen & Gold Elite Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:39 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.