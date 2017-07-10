|
Titans Return Trypticon Released in the US
Last but by no means least, we have word that the mighty Titans Return Trypticon has now arrived at US retail! TFW2005 member Heat Guy reports finding the big guy in Think Geek in Oklahoma, priced at $149.99. The latest addition to the Titan Class, Trypticon comes with his own Deluxe class partner, Full-Tilt, and he likes nothing better than snacking on Titan Masters. Could Trypticon be the toy of the year? We’re sure he may well be! Happy hunting everyone!
