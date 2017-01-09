The TFcon DC 2017
hotel block is now available. You can book your room via the 2017 hotel reservation website at https://aws.passkey.com/go/TFconUSA2017
Alternatively you can book your hotel room for TFcon USA 2017 by calling the Hyatt Regency Reston direct at 1-703-709-1234. When booking by phone, please ask for the TFcon rate to receive the discount. The group rate is good for September 25th to October 5th, 2017 at the price of $149 per room. No deposit is required to reserve your room now. You have until the day before your reservation to cancel your room » Continue Reading.
