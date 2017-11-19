Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,308
Transformers: The Last Knight New Concept Art Images From Furio Tedeschis Website


And this weekend, another great artist shares more*The Last Knight New Concept Art*Images. Now it’s time for*Furio Tedeschi*who uploaded them on his website Similar to our previous report on Josh Nizzi’s new concept art reveals, this time Furio Tedeschi updated his*website*with several new images we havent seen before and high quality versions of the ones we had previously reported here. Great and interesting ideas and concepts which we are sure you will enjoy. Here you are some highlights: Extra images of the Dead Knight, with better quality pictures of the ones shared before. Previous designs for Sqweeks who &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight New Concept Art Images From Furio Tedeschis Website appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



