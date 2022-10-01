Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Magic Secret Lair Sets Revealed, In-Hand Shots


It seems the Magic x Transformers collaboration hasn't ended yet. Following our first set of Transformers cards included in the new Brothers War tabletop game card sets (you can also find a gallery of their promotional box here), now we have a new series of Transformers-themed Secret Lair drops. The Secret Lair series gives select Magic cards new art and are sold via one-time deals. There are three Transformers Secret Lair sets: Transformers: Optimus Prime vs. Megatron Transformers: Roll Out or Rise Up Transformers: One Shall Stand, One Shall Fall. Hasbro was kind enough to send us a little

The post Transformers Magic Secret Lair Sets Revealed, In-Hand Shots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



