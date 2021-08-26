Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Rerformatting Galvatron & Unicron Accessory Pack In-Ha


Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers War For Cybertron Rerformatting Galvatron &#038; Unicron Accessory Pack. We had our first look at this figure in August*and now we have clear shots of this special redeco of*Kingdom Galvatron mold in clear purple with white stripes*inspired by Megatrons reformatting into Galvatron scene as seen in the classic G1 Transformers movie. It also comes with plethora of new mini-figures and vehicles inspired by the Transformers 1986 movie which are compatible with HasLab Unicron head stand. we have 16 new items for your display: Ships (colored) Autobot shuttle &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Rerformatting Galvatron & Unicron Accessory Pack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 04:06 PM   #2
Dangard Ace
Alternator
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Rerformatting Galvatron & Unicron Accessory Pack I
Cool. I’ll start calling Unicron MCP.
