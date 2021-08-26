Transformers War For Cybertron Rerformatting Galvatron & Unicron Accessory Pack In-Ha
Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers War For Cybertron Rerformatting Galvatron & Unicron Accessory Pack. We had our first look at this figure in August*and now we have clear shots of this special redeco of*Kingdom Galvatron mold in clear purple with white stripes*inspired by Megatrons reformatting into Galvatron scene as seen in the classic G1 Transformers movie. It also comes with plethora of new mini-figures and vehicles inspired by the Transformers 1986 movie which are compatible with HasLab Unicron head stand. we have 16 new items for your display: Ships (colored) Autobot shuttle » Continue Reading.
