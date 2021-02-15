First we see the packaging
, then we see the figure inside! Super7 Founder Brian Flynn keeps the test shot recon rolling on the Super Shogun Optimus Prime figure: I dont think Im supposed to be showing off the test shots yet, but, oh man! This Super Shogun Optimus Prime is going to be amazing! Preorders are still available at our site sponsors, so get in on the action while you still can! Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three & Up, Entertainment Earth
, Dorkside Toys A design is » Continue Reading.
