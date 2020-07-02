Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,202
Comic-Con 2021: Comic-Con@Home, II July 23rd ? 25th, November In-Person Event Being P


Comic-Con 2021, originally scheduled for July 22-25 and whose 2020 edition included an Online Exhibit Hall and Transformers content across several panels including IDW’s The Science of Back To The Future*and Rooster Teeth featuring War For Cybertron Siege in addition to IDW variant cover comic exclusives, will again follow the path of sister convention WonderCon Anaheim and be held virtually: While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Comic-Con 2021: Comic-Con@Home, II July 23rd – 25th, November In-Person Event Being Planned appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
