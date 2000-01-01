Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:17 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,394
Shame on you, Hasbro!




http://tieba.baidu.com/p/5624531633




Today, 10:20 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,394
Re: Shame on you, Hasbro!
I will vote with my wallet.
Today, 10:56 PM   #3
Scrapper6
Nexus Maximus
Scrapper6's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,262
Re: Shame on you, Hasbro!
That's supposed to be a leader class now? Damn, I wasn't expecting them to charge so much for a glorified Voyager class.
Today, 11:10 PM   #4
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,830
Re: Shame on you, Hasbro!
You know you're old when you feel the effects of inflation on food.

You know you're an old nerd when you feel the effects of inflation on action figures.
Today, 11:13 PM   #5
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,394
Re: Shame on you, Hasbro!
For Hasbro's action figures are even worse, price is inflating each year, and the size is shrinking each year too!
Today, 11:15 PM   #6
WereDragon EX
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 356
Re: Shame on you, Hasbro!
Quote:
Originally Posted by xueyue2 View Post
For Hasbro's action figures are even worse, price is inflating each year, and the size is shrinking each year too!
Quality is going down and prices are going up? Someone must have failed math somewhere.
Today, 11:23 PM   #7
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,662
Re: Shame on you, Hasbro!
Quote:
Originally Posted by WereDragon EX View Post
Quality is going down and prices are going up? Someone must have failed math somewhere.
Ya there only going to shoot themselves in the foot in the end. They'll end up @ Dollar stores besides the KO crap and no1 will buy them.
