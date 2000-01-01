Xtreme987 Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 3,662

Re: Shame on you, Hasbro! Quote: WereDragon EX Originally Posted by Quality is going down and prices are going up? Someone must have failed math somewhere. Ya there only going to shoot themselves in the foot in the end. They'll end up @ Dollar stores besides the KO crap and no1 will buy them.