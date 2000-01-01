Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Autobot Alliance Ironhide and Custom Prowl Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:35 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,804
Autobot Alliance Ironhide and Custom Prowl Review
This time I look at the alliance of the Autobots Earthrsie Ironhide and custom Prowl. How do these guys match up to Siege Ironhide and (going way back to the other earth mode police car)*Classics Prowl? Let's dig into the good, bad and ugly!

https://youtu.be/O01ZqRZ8iE4
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Armada Energon Figure Lot For Parts And Pieces
Transformers
Crosshairs Target Master Complete w/ Pinpointer Vintage 1987 Transformers G1
Transformers
Vintage 1988 Transformers G1 Quake Targetmasters Complete with Heater and Tiptop
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Takara Transformers G1 Porsche Mini Spies Minibot Spies - Yellow
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Transformers G1 Sizzle Sparkabot - WITH MOTOR AND SPARKS STILL WORK
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:36 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.