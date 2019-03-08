|
WonderCon Anaheim 2020: Postponed, Statement from Comic-Con Regarding COVID-19
WonderCon Anaheim, originally scheduled for April 10-12 and whose 2019
edition hosted a number of memorable Transformers-related panels including a sneak peek at Cyberverse season two
, issued the following press release
today: To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will » Continue Reading.
