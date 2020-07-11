Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21 Shepherd Line Art


Artist Blacky Shepherd keeps our Transformers issue #21 news coming in hot, by sharing several pages of associated line art attached to this post as scouted by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Billie Montfort (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Cover Artist), Philip Murphy (Cover Artist), Joana Lafuente (Colorist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) Discuss which characters you recognize participating in this Rise of the Decepticons chapter on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #21 Shepherd Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



