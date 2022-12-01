|
Various figures from WFC, Legacy, GenSelects for sale!
Hi folks,
Have a few things that I don't need anymore:
Earthrise Runabout MISB - $150
Earthrise Runabout Loose Complete (with manual) - $120
Siege Ironhide Complete with Box - $40
Wreck N Rule Leadfoot + Masterdominus 2 pack MISB - $80
Siege Shockwave - $100
Legacy G2 Sideswipe - $60
Legacy G2 Deadend - $60
Legacy G2 Laser Cycle - $45
Legacy G2 Mirage - $45
Legacy G2 Jazz - $45
Generations Selects Red Wing - $90
Baiwei KO Studio Series Sentinel Prime with accessory upgrade pack - $40
All in CAD. No shipping. Pickup in Markham/Richmond Hill/Thornhill. Limited meetup locations, let me know.