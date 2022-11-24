Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member Sixo*we can share for you a nice set of in-hand images of the Transformers Retro The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod. This new Walmart exclusive re-issue of the classic G1 Hot Rod mold featuring a new movie-accurate deco and it comes packaged in a*retro-style closed box. This new Hot Rod reissue is available for pre-order via*Walmart website*and it’s expected for release in January 13th, 2023. See all the new images after the break and the click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

