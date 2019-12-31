Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,005

Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 8: Out at U.S. Retail



TFW2005 member SideSwipe75 confirms the arrival of Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 8 Bumblebee, WWII Autobot Hot Rod, Soundwave, and the trio of Chromia, Arcee & Elita-1 to a Beaver Dam, KY Walmart location. Bring your sightings recon to the 2005 boards and happy hunting!



The post







More... TFW2005 member SideSwipe75 confirms the arrival of Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 8 Bumblebee, WWII Autobot Hot Rod, Soundwave, and the trio of Chromia, Arcee & Elita-1 to a Beaver Dam, KY Walmart location. Bring your sightings recon to the 2005 boards and happy hunting!The post Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 8: Out at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.