Takara Tomy Premium Finish SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) Official In-Hand Ima
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded some official in-hand images of the new*PF SS-02 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie). Following our first official stock images
*of the Premiun Finish toys, now we have a closer look at PF SS-02 Optimus Prime figure itself. This is a special redeco of Studio Series SS-38 Voyager Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime which is closer to what we saw in the film. This figure may have an official US release as it happened with*Premium Finish Studio Series Bumblebee and Siege Optimus Prime
, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. See all the images after » Continue Reading.
