Repaints
Do most Transformers collectors pass on repaints especially if they're expensive? I bought a Voyager Class Siege Starscream because his seeker mode was the Cybertronian seeker mode instead of his Earth seeker mode that fans are familiar with. Anyway I saw a Thundercracker that was also a Voyager Class Transformer which naturally was a repaint of Starscream. Starscream is my favorite because of the never ending rivalry between him and Megatron. It's like even though they're both Decepticons, they'd rather concentrate on killing each other than Autobots. Needless to say I wasn't gonna shell out $30 plus tac for a Thundercracker that was a repaint of Starscream.