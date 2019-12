Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted In Taiwan

To our surprise,* ?????? Nimama's TF on Facebook has just uploaded our first images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 that was found in Taiwan. This is a very unexpected sighting since we haven't heard of this new Tiny Turbo Changers Series before. We only have images of Chromia at the moment, but Nimama's TF shared a list of the rest of the characters on this wave: Autobot Whirl Dead End Arcee Autobot Ratchet Megatron x Optimus Prime Bumblebee Grimlock Jetfire Stealth Force Hot Rod It's still unknown how many of these are new molds or redecos, but