|
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted In Taiwan
To our surprise,*?????? Nimama’s TF on Facebook
has just uploaded our first images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 that was found in Taiwan. This is a very unexpected sighting since we haven’t heard of this new Tiny Turbo Changers Series before. We only have images of Chromia at the moment, but Nimama’s TF shared a list of the rest of the characters on this wave: Autobot Whirl Dead End Arcee Autobot Ratchet Megatron x Optimus Prime Bumblebee Grimlock Jetfire Stealth Force Hot Rod It’s still unknown how many of these are new molds or redecos, but » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3 Spotted In Taiwan
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.