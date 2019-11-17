Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 2


And we have a new busy week of international sightings. This week we have several Siege sightings over South America and Asia with a bit of Cyberverse and some G1 reissue flavor on the mix. Siege Wave 1 Leader. Wave 1, 2 &#38; 3 Voyager, and Deluxe Wave 3 In Chile *Great news for Siege collectors in Chile. Via Transformers Concepción*and TRANSFORMERS CHILE*we can report that several news figures have hit shelves at Falabella and Ripley stores. Leader Ultra Magnus and Shockwave, Voyager Starscream, Soundwave and Springer plus Deluxe Brunt, Refraktor &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  November Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
