Our fellow friends and collectors in the UK are facing a new lockdown due to the coronavirus alert. Hard times for sure, so all support is welcomed in one way or another. We are glad to share the news that*TFNation
*have uploaded a second issue of their*free downloadable Transformers coloring & activity book. This book features 41 pages of puzzles, quizzes and lovely pictures for you to color in. A great opportunity to join family and spend some time together as Transformers fans. Credits to Kris Carter, Ed Pirrie, Gavin Spence, Kris Smith, Andrew Turnbull & Stuart Webb. Thanks to » Continue Reading.
The post Free Downloadable Transformers Coloring & Activity Book #2 Thanks To TFNation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
