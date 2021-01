Free Downloadable Transformers Coloring & Activity Book #2 Thanks To TFNation

Our fellow friends and collectors in the UK are facing a new lockdown due to the coronavirus alert. Hard times for sure, so all support is welcomed in one way or another. We are glad to share the news that* TFNation *have uploaded a second issue of their*free downloadable Transformers coloring & activity book. This book features 41 pages of puzzles, quizzes and lovely pictures for you to color in. A great opportunity to join family and spend some time together as Transformers fans. Credits to Kris Carter, Ed Pirrie, Gavin Spence, Kris Smith, Andrew Turnbull & Stuart Webb.