Free Downloadable Transformers Coloring & Activity Book #2 Thanks To TFNation


Our fellow friends and collectors in the UK are facing a new lockdown due to the coronavirus alert. Hard times for sure, so all support is welcomed in one way or another. We are glad to share the news that*TFNation*have uploaded a second issue of their*free downloadable Transformers coloring &#38; activity book. This book features 41 pages of puzzles, quizzes and lovely pictures for you to color in. A great opportunity to join family and spend some time together as Transformers fans. Credits to Kris Carter, Ed Pirrie, Gavin Spence, Kris Smith, Andrew Turnbull &#38; Stuart Webb. Thanks to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Free Downloadable Transformers Coloring & Activity Book #2 Thanks To TFNation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



