Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 1,988

Titan Master Ramhorn spotted in Canada We have a confirmed sighting of Titans Return Titan Master Ramhorn at a Canadian Walmart.



This sighting comes to us from our Maritimes sightings thread where board member dho10 reported finding the figure, the last of the Titans Return figures to be release in mass retail.



Let us know if you see this one in your local stores.



Happy Hunting Robot Fans! Attached Thumbnails