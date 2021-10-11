Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Applies For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Terrorcon Insignia Trademark


Hasbro has applied for the trademark of*Terrorcon insignia from the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. The symbol was first spotted during the title reveal event for Transformers fansites. It was then spotted along with Scourge, serving as his hood ornament. The insignia was recently seen on merchandise for the aforementioned movie. Registration Details: USPTO Application Number:*97460268 Description:*The mark consists of a stylized robot head in the shape of a mask. Applied On: June 15, 2022 Applied for: Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy animals; Toy robots Enlarged official Terrorcon insignia is attached with this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Applies For Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Terrorcon Insignia Trademark appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



