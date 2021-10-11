Hasbro has applied for the trademark of*Terrorcon insignia from the upcoming movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. The symbol was first spotted during the title reveal event for Transformers fansites. It was then spotted along with Scourge, serving as his hood ornament
. The insignia was recently seen on merchandise
for the aforementioned movie. Registration Details: USPTO Application Number:*97460268
Description:*The mark consists of a stylized robot head in the shape of a mask. Applied On: June 15, 2022 Applied for: Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy animals; Toy robots Enlarged official Terrorcon insignia is attached with this » Continue Reading.
.
