Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,934

Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 arrives at US retail



We’ve had reports that Walgreens stores have been getting stock of the newest assortment of Deluxe class Titans Return figures. Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 includes Perceptor, Krok, Quake, Kup, and Topspin in a good mix of reused molds and new releases. They were first reported on pegs in California by TFW2005 member Dragonclaw, followed by further sightings in Pennsylvania by TFW2005 member shogun221 and in Virginia by TFW2005 member GoLion. All signs are pointing to Walgreens for this assortment – happy hunting, one and all!



The post







More... We’ve had reports that Walgreens stores have been getting stock of the newest assortment of Deluxe class Titans Return figures. Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 includes Perceptor, Krok, Quake, Kup, and Topspin in a good mix of reused molds and new releases. They were first reported on pegs in California by TFW2005 member Dragonclaw, followed by further sightings in Pennsylvania by TFW2005 member shogun221 and in Virginia by TFW2005 member GoLion. All signs are pointing to Walgreens for this assortment – happy hunting, one and all!The post Titans Return Deluxe Wave 4 arrives at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th



__________________