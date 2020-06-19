Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:11 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx out at UK retail


Fear not, UK citizens! The greatest, handsomest, and most modest Transformer ever has arrived on your fair shores! That’s what the Transformer we’re talking about today,*Sky Lynx, might say if he were in charge of writing this post. It’s true enough, though – Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx has arrived at UK retail. Several TFW2005 members including Prescient, Vampyre000, SJW, Tikgnat and myself (Sol Fury) have spotted Sky Lynx on the shelves of UK toy retailer Smyths. The sightings range up and down the country including London, Colchester and Reading, so it seems a fair assumption that if there is a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx out at UK retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



