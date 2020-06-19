Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,823

Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx out at UK retail



Fear not, UK citizens! The greatest, handsomest, and most modest Transformer ever has arrived on your fair shores! That’s what the Transformer we’re talking about today,*Sky Lynx, might say if he were in charge of writing this post. It’s true enough, though – Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx has arrived at UK retail. Several TFW2005 members including Prescient, Vampyre000, SJW, Tikgnat and myself (Sol Fury) have spotted Sky Lynx on the shelves of UK toy retailer Smyths. The sightings range up and down the country including London, Colchester and Reading, so it seems a fair assumption that if there is a



