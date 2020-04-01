TFW2005 members Lucas35 and Cliffjumper expand our September 2020 IDW solicitations coverage via PREVIEWSworld. Joining issue #11
of Transformers: Galaxies in the latest catalog listings are two collections, November’s Transformers vs. The Terminator and December’s Transformers Volume 3
: All Fall Down. Check out the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers vs. The Terminator TP (W) David Mariotte, John Barber, Tom Waltz (A) Alex Milne (CA) Gavin Fullerton It’s Skynet vs. Cybertron in a crossover for the ages! 1984: When a deadly race of machines emerge from » Continue Reading.
