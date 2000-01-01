Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Dinobots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:55 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 157
Dinobots
Are there any Decepticon Dinobots or is that something I only dreamed about?
Amandahugnkiss is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:26 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 132
Re: Dinobots
power of the primes cindersaur is a repaint of potp slash. Beyond that I don't think there are official dinobots that are Decepticons.


Beast Wars is a whole other mess in which case there are dinosaurs that are predacons.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:43 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,745
Re: Dinobots
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #4
Amandahugnkiss
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 157
Re: Dinobots
I like the Transformers that turn into vehicles and cities better, but once in awhile I'll buy a Dinobot. I love my Slash.
Amandahugnkiss is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:59 PM   #5
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 132
Re: Dinobots
@xueyue2


forgot about the dinoforce. although they were kinda like dino pretender shells that doubled as a mount for the leader. victory was weird.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Lot Cheetor Rattrap Wapinator Terrorsaur+More
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Adventure TAV55 wind blade 4904810862888 TAKARA TOMY
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK 3-PACK
Transformers
Weijiang MPP10 Transformers Optimus Prime Kids Toy
Transformers
Blaster Radio Boombox 1985 Transformers G1 Action Figure Hasbro Takara
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.