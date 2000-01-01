Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:55 AM
Amandahugnkiss
Dinobots
Are there any Decepticon Dinobots or is that something I only dreamed about?
Today, 12:26 PM
UsernamePrime
Re: Dinobots
power of the primes cindersaur is a repaint of potp slash. Beyond that I don't think there are official dinobots that are Decepticons.
Beast Wars is a whole other mess in which case there are dinosaurs that are predacons.
Today, 12:43 PM
xueyue2
Re: Dinobots
Today, 12:48 PM
Amandahugnkiss
Re: Dinobots
I like the Transformers that turn into vehicles and cities better, but once in awhile I'll buy a Dinobot. I love my Slash.
Today, 12:59 PM
UsernamePrime
Re: Dinobots
xueyue2
forgot about the dinoforce. although they were kinda like dino pretender shells that doubled as a mount for the leader. victory was weird.
