Symbiote Studios Officially Licensed G1 Soundwave Plush Toy Teaser
Following the announcement of*Symbiote Studios*new officially licensed Transformers plush toys
, they have now shared a teaser image of their*G1 Soundwave Plush Toy. The image, shared via Symbiote Studios Facebook
, shows the shadow of what seems to be a “chibi-styled” cute G1 Soundwave. This will be the first of a complete line of G1 Transformers plush toys.*Full reveal is expected any time soon, so stay tuned with TFW2005. Which characters would you like to see on this line? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
