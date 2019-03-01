|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series #1: ComicBooks For Kids! C2E2 Exclusive Lim Varia
The World in Your Eyes Part 1*will sport a very special variant cover for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo later this month, representing an alliance between ComicBooks For Kids!
and IDW Publishing that features artwork by*Timothy Lim
. Very happy to have worked on this Transformers cover for ComicBooks For Kids, which donates comics to children in hospitals and cancer centers. Itll be available for purchase at C2E2 and online! Enjoy the artwork attached to this post, read the full press release here
then chat away on the 2005 boards!
