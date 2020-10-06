|
Quintesson Pit ? Quintesson Prosecutor Concept Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist Ken Christiansen, via his Facebook account
, has shared his Quintesson Prosecutor Concept Art. Ken has worked with Hasbro designing several toys for different lines, and he has uploaded his early design of the Quintesson Prosecutor figurine which was included in the Quintesson pit of judgement pack. The Quintesson Prosecutor was designed very faithful to his animation design and colors. However, some changes were made in the final product, maybe due to its tiny size in a similar way to what we saw with Ken Christiansen’s*Kranix concept art.
