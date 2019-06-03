|
New Transformers: Earth Wars Metroplex & Trypticon Trailer
The official Transformers: Earth Wars YouTube Channel
has uploaded a new Transformers: Earth Wars Metroplex & Trypticon Trailer for our viewing pleasure. They had previously revealed the loading screens featuring both Metroplex and Trypticon, and they also uploaded a live stream of the game with special guest Simon Furman.
The massive Transformers bases are coming into Earth Wars!
to download the game for yourself!
