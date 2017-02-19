Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changer Megatron Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,347
Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changer Megatron Revealed


Megatron seems to be getting quite a lot of love from Hasbro, for their Middle-East division just revealed our first look at Transformers: The Last Knight 12″ Titan Changer Megatron. The figure can be converted in just 5 Steps. The figure was first named during Toy Fair 2017 under the official description of the TLK*12″ Titan Changers. This reveal could also mean that we have started to receive*official info from the Fall 2017 lineup of figures for the movie as well. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT TITAN CHANGERS Assortment (Ages 6 years &#38; up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2017) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Titan Changer Megatron Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Hero Optimus Prime MOSC MIP
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Omega Supreme 1985 G1
Transformers
Transformers BotCon 2012 Shattered Glass Turbo Tracks Road Rage Sealed/Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.