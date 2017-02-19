Megatron seems to be getting quite a lot of love from Hasbro, for their Middle-East division
just revealed our first look at Transformers: The Last Knight 12″ Titan Changer Megatron. The figure can be converted in just 5 Steps. The figure was first named during Toy Fair 2017 under the official description
of the TLK*12″ Titan Changers. This reveal could also mean that we have started to receive*official info from the Fall 2017 lineup of figures for the movie as well. TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT TITAN CHANGERS Assortment (Ages 6 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2017) » Continue Reading.
