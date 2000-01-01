|
Concering Delays With EBgames.ca Preorders
Hey Guys,
So I pre-ordered some Kingdom figures from ebgames.ca back in September. The figures are Cyclonus, Primal and Megatron (beast). I've seen a few other board members receive their pre-orders (with the exception of megs), although at checkout I had chosen to have my pre-orders shipped to my local store (Fairview Mall in Toronto).
I was made aware that the store that I pre-ordered to pick the figures up from, is temporarily closed due to the pandemic (as to my knowledge).
I do not know if I should cancel these pre-orders with ebgames.ca and take a chance grabbing these figures elsewhere or wait and see what happens.
I wanted to ask you guys if anyone has the same issue, and how ebgames deals with these sorts of issues, customer service wise. I've never had an issue before, although I emailed them about a few days ago and have heard no response whatsoever from them.
Has anyone run into a similar issue with them?