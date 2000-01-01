Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:29 AM   #1
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Miraculous Galvatron's Ebay Auctions
Miraculous Galvatron's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 236
Concering Delays With EBgames.ca Preorders
Hey Guys,

So I pre-ordered some Kingdom figures from ebgames.ca back in September. The figures are Cyclonus, Primal and Megatron (beast). I've seen a few other board members receive their pre-orders (with the exception of megs), although at checkout I had chosen to have my pre-orders shipped to my local store (Fairview Mall in Toronto).

I was made aware that the store that I pre-ordered to pick the figures up from, is temporarily closed due to the pandemic (as to my knowledge).
I do not know if I should cancel these pre-orders with ebgames.ca and take a chance grabbing these figures elsewhere or wait and see what happens.

I wanted to ask you guys if anyone has the same issue, and how ebgames deals with these sorts of issues, customer service wise. I've never had an issue before, although I emailed them about a few days ago and have heard no response whatsoever from them.

Has anyone run into a similar issue with them?
__________________
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077

Sales Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74683
Miraculous Galvatron is offline
Today, 02:59 AM   #2
Mumps
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 3,322
Re: Concering Delays With EBgames.ca Preorders
Use the live chat on their website instead of email. They are bogged down to a horrendous degree right now. If you can't find the live chat icon, adblockers tend to block it.
Mumps is online now
Reply

