Today, 02:29 AM #1 Miraculous Galvatron Omnious Combiner Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 236 Concering Delays With EBgames.ca Preorders Hey Guys,



So I pre-ordered some Kingdom figures from ebgames.ca back in September. The figures are Cyclonus, Primal and Megatron (beast). I've seen a few other board members receive their pre-orders (with the exception of megs), although at checkout I had chosen to have my pre-orders shipped to my local store (Fairview Mall in Toronto).



I was made aware that the store that I pre-ordered to pick the figures up from, is temporarily closed due to the pandemic (as to my knowledge).

I do not know if I should cancel these pre-orders with ebgames.ca and take a chance grabbing these figures elsewhere or wait and see what happens.



I wanted to ask you guys if anyone has the same issue, and how ebgames deals with these sorts of issues, customer service wise. I've never had an issue before, although I emailed them about a few days ago and have heard no response whatsoever from them.



Has anyone run into a similar issue with them?

Use the live chat on their website instead of email. They are bogged down to a horrendous degree right now. If you can't find the live chat icon, adblockers tend to block it.

