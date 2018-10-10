|
IDW Transformers: Unicron #5 Retailer Incentive Cover A and B
Courtesy of Preview World,*we can share for you the*IDW Transformers: Unicron #5 Retailer Incentive Cover A and B. We have an amazing team work between fan-favorite artist Alex Milne*and colorist*David Garcia Cruz*on these covers.*Retailer Incentive Cover A
*features Optimus Prime about to be swallowed by Unicron together some unlucky Earth citizens.*Retailer Incentive Cover B
*shows an stoic Soundwave with part of Unicron’s orbital ring in the background. We are sure your optics will be pleased with these great covers, so you can check them out after the jump!
