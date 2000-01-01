Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Netflix WFC Sparkless Seeker 3-Pack Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:41 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,880
Netflix WFC Sparkless Seeker 3-Pack Review
Really pleased to get to look at the Netflix WFC Sparkless Seeker trio, including Caliburst and Singe. That said, my intention is to revision them as different characters.

https://youtu.be/vjOQ1v5dejc
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers g1 Slugfest Overkill
Transformers
Used Chuan Hsin SRV-5 Slide Voltage Regulator Variac Transformer 0-240V, 500VA
Transformers
transformers instructions lot
Transformers
Transformers TCG Sergeant Kup HOLO CT T34/T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Transformers
Transformers TCG Dinobot Slug HOLO RARE CT T17/T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Transformers
Transformers TCG Inferno HOLO UT T22/T40 Wave 1 Hasbro WOTC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.