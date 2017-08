Takara Legends LG-43 Dinosaurer (Trypticon) Out-Of-The-Box Pictures

Thanks to Twitter users @Gadepon, @Jun_in_FSS ,*and* @ripetakobozu *we have some out-of-the-box pictures of*Takara Legends LG-43 Dinosaurer (Trypticon). The pictures show Dinosaurer (Trypticon) toy standing over his own box. So far it seems very similar to the Hasbro version of the toy. Will you be picking this figure for your collection? You can check the pictures after the jump and let us know what you think at the 2005 Boards! The post Takara Legends LG-43 Dinosaurer (Trypticon) Out-Of-The-Box Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM