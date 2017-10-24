Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King # 237 Scans: Encore God Fire Convoy, Legends Grand Maximus And Greatshot,
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,075
Figure King # 237 Scans: Encore God Fire Convoy, Legends Grand Maximus And Greatshot,


Thanks to 2005 Boards members*lord ginrai and*PoweredConvoy for sharing the*Figure King # 237 Scans: Encore God Fire Convoy, Legends Grand Maximus And Greatshot, RC Squeeks And More*in our forums. This is the issue where we got our first image of MP Dinobot Prototype we informed previously, but this was part of another great set of images for upcoming releases by Takara in Japan. We have a good view at Encore God Fire Convoy and his components: Fire Convoy and God Magnus. This re-issue will come with new phrases and sound clips, and we have a picture of*Satoshi Hashimoto, the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King # 237 Scans: Encore God Fire Convoy, Legends Grand Maximus And Greatshot, RC Squeeks And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.