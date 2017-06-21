|
Takara Mall Exclusive: Masterpiece 15/16-E
More news from Takara Tomy Mall
. We get shadow images of new repaint/remold Masterpiece releases of the MP15 and MP16
molds with possible new characters: Stripes (Ravage remold) Nightstalker (Steeljaw premold) Wing Thing (Ratbat remold) Enemy (Rumble / Frenzy remold) These figures homage the cassettes included with the reissues of Encore Twincast and Soundblaster. Pre orders open on June 27 and the set is scheduled to be released in December 2017. Will you be pre-ordering these?
The post Takara Mall Exclusive: Masterpiece 15/16-E
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.