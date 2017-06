Transformers composer Steve Jablonsky in Score: A Film Music Documentary

As we await the release of The Last Knight's score, which TFW2005 member Lazlow007 found is tagged with the note, "Don't have an official release date yet but it's currently sitting on my desktop" on composer Steve Jablonsky's Twitter* feed , don't forget to check out Jablonsky's contribution to Epicleff's Media SCORE: A Film Music Documentary. From Steve's* Facebook *page: Hey if you're in LA this coming Friday and want to come say hi and ask me stuff…..maybe questions like "how did you get to be so awesome?" or "is it difficult being so awesome?"…..I'll be hanging out at this ArcLight Cinema » Continue Reading.